Ibrahim Suleiman Reveals He Cohabited With Linda Ejiofor Before Marriage

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ibrahim Suleiman has revealed that he and  wife, Linda Ejiofor cohabited before they eventually got married.

The actor and father of one made the disclosure on Twitter in response to a tweet about Christians living together before marriage.

The tweep had noted that it is wrong for intending Christian couples to live together before making things official but Ibrahim had responded that though it is wrong, it is one of the wrong things he was glad he did even though it was just for a few weeks.

