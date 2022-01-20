Ibrahim Suleiman Revealed He Friendzoned Himself Because He Thought Linda Ejiofor was Way Out of His League

Ibrahim Suleiman decided to be proactive and friendzone himself when he met his lovely wife, Linda Ejiofor.

The actor, artist and painter who shares a son with his Tinsel co-star and love interest revealed that he thought she was way out of his league so he helped do the zoning.

Ibrahim Suleiman who labelled himself a clown for such folly stated that he did not believe Linda had feelings for him at all.

“It took me monthssssss to realise that Ihuoma had feelings for me, because I was so sure she was out of my league. I even self-zoned myself as her homie. Me: 🤡,” he tweeted.

