Sunday, July 17, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrates Linda Ejiofor with Sweet Birthday Message

Linda Ejiofor is a year older today, Sunday, July 17 and her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman made sure to let the world know.

The actor and father of one took to his Instagram to celebrate his stunning Mrs on the occassion of her birthday, citing the many reasons why it feels like he’s the one celebrating.

Ibrahim hailed Linda for dropping everything to be there for him in the darkest year of his life, and noted how her compassion, thoughtfulness, kindness and humour kept him hopeful. He also added that she is one helluva fine woman.

