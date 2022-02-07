Monday, February 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ibrahim Suleiman and Chidinma Igbokweuche Launch Nollydata

Ibrahim Suleiman and Chidinma Igbokweuche have launched a website, Nollydata.

The actor and the script writer revealed that this is the first Nollywood database that allows for filmmakers to showcase their projects, talents and creativity to the world.

The platform is also the one-stop website for all things Nollywood as it is a space where any and every information about the Nigerian movie industry can be unearthed.

Ibrahim Suleiman and his co-founder, Chidinma Igbokweuche also shared that the website will help filmmakers find talents and crew for all their projects with ease.

