Ibrahim Isa, Mohammed Guja: Full List of 69 Wanted Boko Haram inmates

In the wake of the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, that left the nation stunned, the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government on Friday published the identities of 69 Boko Haram inmates who are at large.

While declaring them wanted, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that they all escaped from the correctional facility which was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night.

The NCoS however claimed that over half of the escaped suspects have been recaptured by a combined team of security operatives, while the search for other missing inmates continues.

See full list of suspects below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...