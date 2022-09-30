Ibrahim Gusau emerges new NFF President

Ibrahim Gusau, the former Chairman of States FA Chairmen, has been elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

After a re-run election, Mr Gusau garnered a total of 39 votes defeating Peterside Idah who had just one vote. Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko stepped down from the re-run election.

Result: NFF Presidential Election (Re Run)

Total Votes: 41

Valid Votes: 40

Invalid Vote: 1

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau: 39

Peterside Idah: 1

In the initial election, Ibrahim Gusau had 21 votes but he didn’t meet up with the required percentage, thereby necessitating a re-run.

He has now been sworn in as the new President of the NFF, replacing the outgone Amaju Pinnick.

