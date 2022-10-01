Ibrahim Gusau: 4 facts about new NFF boss

Ibrahim Musa Gusau was on Friday elected the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gusau was elected at NFF’s 78th Elective Congress, which was held in Benin, Edo State.

He polled 21 votes to beat his closest challenger, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who got 12 votes.

Gusau replaces Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was the former President of the NFF for eight years.

Here are some of the things you need to know about the new NFF president who is expected to lead the football federation for the next four years.

Gusau was a former minister for Agriculture and Industries. He contested the primaries of the gubernatorial seat of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983 but lost to the incumbent Garba Nadama. Gusau is a member of the Sokoto Sultanate council with the title of Sarkin Malamai and was a member of the 1977 and 1995 Constitutional Assembly. He was the National Chairman of the United Nigeria Congress (UNC) which merged with the United Nigeria Party (UNP) and Solidarity Group of Nigeria (SGN) to form the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) during the Sani Abacha transition program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...