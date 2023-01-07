Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

IBB raises alarm, says ‘beware of fraudsters’

Politics

A close aide to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Salman Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to beware of internet fraudsters using the name and picture of the former military president to send wrong signals all in the name of politics.

In his statement in Minna, the State capital, Yusuf said the former Nigerian leader cannot send messages since he does not operate any social media account.

“Our attention has been drawn to a plethora of fake social media accounts, especially Facebook, bearing General Babangida’s name and photos. We wish to state that IBB has never owned nor operated any social media account, and he does not intend to operate any now or in the near future,” the statement added.

“The surfeit of Facebook accounts bearing his photos and names are fake. The fake accounts are the creation of identity thieves and cyber fraudsters, local and international, who steal the identity of prominent people to defraud, misinform and commit heinous crimes against Nigerians and foreigners alike. General Babangida does not comment on national issues on social media.

“That is absolutely unnecessary because there are official channels available to him to communicate his stand on any national issue to the authorities. Besides, he has unfettered access to several credible mainstream media that he can talk to any time he feels strongly about any matter.

“We implore the general public, indeed, all Nigerians, to please ignore the warped imaginations and antics of cyber criminals who do not mean well for our great country.

“Babangida’s faith in Nigeria is unshakeable, and he is optimistic that as a people, we shall overcome our current national challenges if we do not grow weary and if we resolve to get our leadership question right.

“We urge Nigerians to get involved in the democratic process, conduct themselves peacefully, and exercise their constitutional rights by voting for candidates of their choice in the coming general elections.”

Latest

News

How Jesus turned my shame to celebration – Ooni of Ife

0
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11,...
News

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of...
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

How Jesus turned my shame to celebration – Ooni of Ife

0
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11,...
News

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of...
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

How Jesus turned my shame to celebration – Ooni of Ife

Emmanuel Offor -
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, on Saturday confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords and most wonderful God...
Read more

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

Emmanuel Offor -
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to ignore all manner of prophecies in...
Read more

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: