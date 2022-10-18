Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

I would’ve arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai says he would have retaliated against what the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi did to him when he visited the state to monitor an election.

In a trending video, El-Rufai who was addressing Arewa joint committee in Kaduna State alleged that Peter Obi, the current presidential candidate of the Labour Party, put him under house arrest for 48 hours in Anambra state during the election.

He said I would have also arrested the former governor who would be in the state for his 2023 presidential campaign in the next few days, stressing that he has the First Mechanized Division of the Army in Kaduna that could carry out the arrest.

The All Progressive Congress, APC governor, however, said he will not arrest Obi because Northerners are civilized people.

He said, “Before I finish, I want to say that I went to Anambra state for my party to monitor the election, Peter Obi who was a Governor put me under house arrest for 48 hours.

“Today, I am the Governor of Kaduna state and he’s coming to Kaduna to campaign and apart from other security agencies, I have the First Mechanized Division of the Army in Kaduna but I will not arrest him because we Northerners are civilized people.”

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: