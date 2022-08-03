‘I would come after them’ – Oshiomhole threatens OBIdients

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed what he would do if the supporters of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi come after him.

Oshiomhole revealed that he would respond if Obi’s followers known as Obi-dients come after him.

Oshiomole spoke while appearing on Arise TV programme, The Morning Show on Wednesday.

The former Edo State governor pointed out that most of the presidential candidates have not sufficiently informed Nigerians on how they would solve the issues facing the country.

On Obi, Oshiomole said the former Anambra State governor was yet to tell Nigerians how he would address the country’s challenges.

According to Oshiomhole: “Obi was asked how, and he said, “It’s a secret.”

When told that Obi’s supporters will come after him for criticizing the LP presidential candidate, Oshiomole swiftly responded: “I will come after them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...