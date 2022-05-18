‘I won’t retire until I become president’ – Tinubu

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday said though he is of age, he would not retire from politics until he becomes President of the country.

Addressing delegates and party members in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Tinubu said, “We are of age; we can retire soon but I am not going to retire until I become President.”

He said if given the mandate, he will turn around the fortune of the country where corruption will be tackled on all fronts and ensure peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“I will govern with all my strength, we will work with you to reverse trend of corruption, there are elements of division but our commitment to Nigeria is for peaceful coexistence to build up and demonstrate unity and live together in peace and harmony,” he added.

