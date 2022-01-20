I won’t Let People Talk Down on My Husband ~ Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham is addressing the issue of folks trivialising her husband’s achievements once and for all as she won’t stand for it.

The actress who went all out to celebrate her mans birthday on January 17, took to Instagram to tackle the popular misconception that she is richer than he is.

Many folks on social media convinced themselves that Toyin bought the brand new Lexus SUV for her husband, discrediting the news that Kolawole Ajeyemi bought it himself since Toyin is the “richer” of the duo.

Having had enough of such insinuations, Mrs Ajeyemi announced that she was addressing the issue once and for all as she won’t allow anyone talk down on her husband or his achievements.

She noted that many erroneously believe that the most famous person in the family is the richest which is not the case as her husband has many things he does.

Toyin Abraham noted that the narrative is old and tiring and frankly, it needs to stop.

