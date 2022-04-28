“I Won’t Interact with Broke Men,” BBNaija’s Khloe Says as She Sets New Relationship Standards

Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloe is done messing around and wants to get to the serious business of settling down.

The designer and reality TV star shared her new standards for going into a relationship with her followers on Instagram.

In the light of clocking 29 this year, Khloe disclosed that she’s done playing childish games and needs a man’s man in her life

She listed a couple of characteristics she would be looking out for in the man whom she will finally settle and make a family with.

Khloe however let it be known that she will not be interacting with broke men at any point in this process and doesn’t care if folks label her a gold digger. She asserted that she’s rich already and can afford her lifestyle therefore, any man coming to her life must either be rich or very rich.

