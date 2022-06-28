‘I wish him well’ – Atiku hails outgone CJN Tanko Muhammad

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the decision of Justice Tanko Muhammad to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is commendable.

Atiku in a statement on Monday via his official Facebook page, wished Justice Tanko well even as he commended the former Chief Justice for his action and service to the nation.

The former VP went on to wish the newly sworn-in Acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola, success as he steps in to fill the gap.

Atiku assured the new acting CJN of his commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development.

Justice Tanko had resigned his position on Monday over some undisclosed health issues.

Following his resignation, Buhari bestowed the nation’s second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on outgoing Chief Justice.

In a note on Monday, the President said history will be kind to the departing Justice for his modest contributions to Nigeria’s Judiciary, the strengthening of our democracy and national development.

