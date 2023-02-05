‘I will continue to campaign for Tinubu’ – Buhari assures at Nasarawa Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he will continue to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the “next president of Nigeria”.

The President spoke before a crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia Square, where he endorsed Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

“I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through.

“As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria,” Buhari said, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The APC presidential candidate thanked the President for being the ‘‘poster boy’’ of his campaign.

‘‘Nigeria is surviving as a nation. Because of constitutional democracy we would have asked you to continue, but you said no, you are going back to Daura, your hometown,’’ he said.

Tinubu also used the occasion to chide those insinuating that he is having a frosty relationship with the President, saying, ‘‘Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed and have their short-term joy limited. Ours is not about the individual but about nation building, honesty, integrity and character.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...