Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘I will continue to campaign for Tinubu’ – Buhari assures at Nasarawa Rally

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he will continue to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the “next president of Nigeria”.

The President spoke before a crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia Square, where he endorsed Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

“I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through.

“As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria,” Buhari said, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The APC presidential candidate thanked the President for being the ‘‘poster boy’’ of his campaign.

‘‘Nigeria is surviving as a nation. Because of constitutional democracy we would have asked you to continue, but you said no, you are going back to Daura, your hometown,’’ he said.

Tinubu also used the occasion to chide those insinuating that he is having a frosty relationship with the President, saying, ‘‘Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed and have their short-term joy limited. Ours is not about the individual but about nation building, honesty, integrity and character.”

Latest

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.
Celebrity

Adekunle Gold Celebrates First Anniversary of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ Album

0
Adekunle Gold is a proud papa as his baby, 'Catch Me if You Can' is a year old already.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Read more

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Read more

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: