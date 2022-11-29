I will continue speaking truth to power – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has pledged to continue speaking the truth to those in authority, noting that some leaders might not be comfortable with it.

Speaking during the 10th Memorial Anniversary Lecture of Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki on Monday in Abuja, the Sultan admonished leaders to take his advice as someone who is concerned about the well-being of the people.

Abubakar, who chaired the occasion, said the topic – The Leadership and Followership Debate – chosen by the organisers was apt and important, owing to the electioneering period Nigerians currently face.

“Conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it. We have to tell our leaders the home truth. Sometimes when we say the truth as it is, some leaders don’t feel so good about it but we will continue saying the truth,” he said.

“When we do so, they should take such comments as just advice from people who are so concerned about what happens to the people the Almighty Allah placed under their care as leaders.

“Discharge and equip yourselves most honourably here on earth because Almighty Allah will ask you, ‘what did you do with leadership I gave you in the world?’ And you and you only must answer. Nobody is going to help you answer any question.”

The revered leader charged all leaders to always uphold the truth, urging them to be honest and transparent to the people.

In his remarks, the guest lecturer, Professor Patrick Lumumba, asked Nigerian leaders to always strive to do the right thing.

Lumumba who is also a former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission warned that if they failed to do the right thing there would always be a day of reckoning.

He said it was time that Nigeria and African leaders do away with the vestiges of colonialism and did what was right for the African continent.

