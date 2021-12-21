Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

‘I will be available for AFCON 100 percent’ – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has confirmed his availability for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beginning in January next year.

Osimhen, who was injured after a clash of heads during Napoli’s defeat at Inter Milan in November, was initially ruled out of action for three months.

But in a statement on social media, the former youth star said he will be available for the tournament billed for next month in Cameroon.

“I will be available for AFCON 100% unless I’m not among the players picked to represent Nigeria,” he wrote.

Osimhen’s timely return comes as cheering news for the Super Eagles and their fans as he has become a mainstay of the team over the past year.

If available, the 22-year-old will lead the attack parading talents such as Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke, Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuahcu, Samuel Chukwueze and others as Nigeria gun for a fourth continental title in enemy territory.

