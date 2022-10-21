I wasted my time on a coward – Fury slams Joshua

Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has stated that the chances of a showdown fight between himself and two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, are not going to materialise.

The lavish al British clash was on the cusp of coming to fruition in December, but talks made no headway, leaving a frustrated Fury to opt for another all-English showdown against Derek Chisora.

Fury who is the WBA heavyweight champion blamed the breakdown in negotiations on Joshua and his team’s refusal to make realistic commitments to its actualisation.

Speaking during his promotional interview for his fight against Chisora, who was the British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion from 2010 to 2011, the Gypsy King said he was done wasting time with Joshua.

“At least I’ve got this to show for all the time I wasted on that big dosser of a coward,” an angry Fury said.

Speaking about Joshua’s supposed evasion, Fury claimed Chisora whom he had beaten in 2010 and 2014 was a much more formidable opponent.

“The fight didn’t happen because they didn’t want it. After the first seven days of discussions, they never had any intentions of it taking place.

“‘Joshua realised how daunting the task was and he got talked out of it by his people and himself.”

Fury, whose WBC belt will be on the line, will face Chisora come December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be his first fight since his sixth round Knockout of fellow Brit Dillian Whyte in April.

