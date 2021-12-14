I was Bedridden for Weeks and Could Barely Open my Eyes and Talk ~ Mocheddah Shares Pregnancy Experience

Mocheddah is sharing her pregnancy journey and it has been the most challenging thing she’s ever had to face.

The singer cum designer spoke on the experience thus far, disclosing that she was afflicted with an extreme case of Hyperemesis Gravidarum for the first 25 weeks.

Mocheddah revealed she was bedridden for weeks and could barely open her eyes and talk; all she could do was breathe.

She described her throwing up experience akin to exorcism “where it felt like a sick volcano needed to erupt way too often.”

“All through I have had the worst heartburn, indigestion, constipation, acid reflux coupled with the worst pelvic pain that started at 6 weeks.

She admitted it’s not easy growing life but it felt like she was dying and getting the life sucked out of her. She shared further adding that pregnant women have an acute sense of smell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...