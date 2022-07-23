I was an accidental Head of State, President — Obasanjo

Obasanjo, who was an ex-military Head of State before he was elected as a civilian President in 1999, said he was a farmer by choice and not by accident.

Speaking on Saturday on a live radio interview with Segun Odegbami on Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta, Obasanjo said he was always proud to be addressed as a farmer.

Odegbami had asked Obasanjo to speak about what he termed his “romance with farming.”