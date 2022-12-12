‘I wanted to win the World Cup for Portugal’ – Ronaldo finally speaks

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that his wish was to help Portugal emerge champions at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Saturday’s quarter-finals tie.

Sevilla striker, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the lone goal of the game, heading in a cross in the 42nd minute.

After the final whistle Ronaldo was captured shedding tears while heading for the dressing room.

And commenting for the first time on Portugal’s shock exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram page: “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting the name our country’s on the highest level in the world – it was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. at 5 appearances 1 scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and never gave up on that dream.

“Unfortunately yesterday the dream ended. Not worth reacting hot to. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal did not change, not even for a moment, I was always one more to fight for everyone’s purpose and I will never turn my back on my teammates and my country. For now there’s not much to say.

“Thanks Portugal. Thank you Qatar. the dream was beautiful while it lasted. Now it’s just waiting for the time to be good counselor and let each one take his own conclusions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...