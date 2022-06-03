‘I remember grueling drills’ – Buhari sends message to Ojukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message to his classmate at the Military Training School in 1962, Hon. Juventus Chijioke Ojukwu, as he turns 80.

In the message signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesman, the President recalled “the grueling drills and trainings” with the then cadet officer-in-training, and how they “eventually got commissioned as officers of the Nigerian Army.”

Buhari saluted 60 years of relationship with Ojukwu, who is also a former House of Representatives member, who represented Idemili Federal Constituency, in the Second Republic.

The President wished him longer days in good health and greater service to God and humanity.

The President equally lauded the All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart for his abiding faith in Nigeria, pledging that the country will realise her vast potential, despite all odds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...