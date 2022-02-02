“I refuse to accept that I have lost you” – Tonto Dikeh cries out

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to lament over the loss of her step mother.

Recall, the controversial actress lost her step mother some days ago, who has reportedly acted like her mother all her life.

In a recent post on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh stated that she has refused to accept that she has lost her forever.

She however added that she’s aware that heaven gained back an angel, and she takes consolation in that.

She wrote: “I refuse to accept that I have lost you, I choose to believe and confess that heaven gained an angel back. Emotionless wrapped in hope”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...