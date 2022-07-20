“I Put My Career on the Line,” Davido Says as Ademola Adeleke Receives Certificate of Return

Davido has indeed fought long and hard to ensure the success of his uncle’s governorship mandate, and is glad to see the finish line.

The singer who vigorously campaigned for Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun State, has reacted after INEC issued the latter the certificate of return.

Taking to Twitter, the DMW label boss noted that it was a long journey getting to this point.

Davido shared that his career was put on the line, the Adeleke family name was also put on the line, but here is victory at last.

“It’s been a long battle fought! We put our family name on the line, I put my career in the line! But we had faith! This was God testing us if we really believed in him! I feel victorious! Congrats! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01! As for me it’s back to the studio!

It’s been a long battle fought !! We put our Family name on the line , I put my career on the line ! But we had faith!! This was God testing us if we really believed in him !! I feel victorious! Congrats ! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01 ! As for me it’s back to the studio! 🔊🌏❤️🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/96zJmeh68X — Davido (@davido) July 20, 2022

