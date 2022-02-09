“I Prefer Staying With Bandits Than Returning Home” — Kidnapped Student

A kidnapped student of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State has said he prefers staying with his abductors than returning home.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab.

The student is the only one left with the bandits out of the 121 kidnapped from the school on July 5, 2021, along Kaduna-Kachia Expressway in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Hayab, who is also the Vice-Chairman of CAN in the North and Abuja, told newsmen on Sunday: “The remaining student prefers to remain with the bandits.

“It puzzled the entire members of the Baptist family and indeed CAN.

“The bandits were said to be showering the boy with gifts each time they went out and come back from operations, thereby making him reject the offer of freedom.

“Only one pupil of the Bethel Baptist High School is remaining with the terrorists.

“The reason is that this young boy – because we have to be clear with the story so that we don’t get misquoted – is the smallest among them.

“I think the kidnappers were smart.

“They worked and changed his mind that he even said he wants to stay with them.

“They gave him meat, good things.

“Anytime they go out and come back, they pick him among the rest and gave him so many things and then he starts acting funny.

“If they tell him to go home, he would say he was not going and gave some flimsy excuses that his parents used to beat him at home.

“But we also made findings and we don’t want to expose his parents to any noise but that is what he said.

“We are confused too.”

But I understand they are playing mind games with him by giving him gifts and convincing him to talk that way.

“But last week, they asked us to bring some money to come and take him.

“The person who took the money to them was kidnapped.

“The person is with them as I speak now.

“So, it’s a very complicated situation that we are praying and managing with care.

“The man who has been helping us to deliver the money all this while went to deliver the money to free this boy they were confusing and they kidnapped him.

“So, the whole thing is taking a different dimension and we need to be careful.”

