‘I pity those still in custody’ – Freed train attack victim speaks

One of the three Abuja-Kaduna train victims released on Monday, Barrister Hassan Usman says the Federal Government failed to secure their release.

Usman, a lawyer, was among the 63 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted in March 28, 2022.

He was among the remaining 43 victims who received serious beating on Sunday, before his eventual release, alongside two others on Monday, around 11 a.m.

While speaking with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he expressed gratitude to God for regaining freedom.

He begged the United Nations, the United Kingdom and the entire International Community to intervene in the release of the remaining hostages in the terrorists’ den.

Usman, who said the government failed to rescue the captives, said that on Friday, families of the victims attempted to rescue them, but the government did not allow them to proceed on the journey.

He added that another attempt made on Monday was successful, leading to the release of the three of them from captivity.

Asked if ransom was paid before their release, he said, “I don’t know whether ransom was paid to rescue us.”

He said the bandits erected makeshift shelters to shield them from rain, adding that they fed them, according to their capacity.

“At times, they even slaughtered cattle and sheep for us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered a cow and we ate; we thank Allah,” he said.

According to him, because of the government’s attitude, they (bandits) were angered and they thoroughly beat them.

“This makes me to pity those that are still with them in the forest,” he said.

