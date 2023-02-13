I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come hard on the presidency, saying he no longer believes in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that sequel to the recent cash policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the governor had raised the alarm that some elements in the presidency were working against the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who vowed that those in Tinubu’s camp would defeat the cabals, said they would be unmasked in due time.

And in a new an interview with Premium Times, the governor declared that though he still believes in Buhari, he no longer trusts those working around him.

“I believe in Buhari, I still do and I will never stop, but I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership,” El-Rufai said.

