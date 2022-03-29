“I No Dey Do Married Men,” Ka3na Jones Issues PSA to Folks in Her DM

Though Ka3na Jones is single and ready to mingle, she knows exactly who she is looking to date.

The reality TV star and mother of one who recently relocated to London, issued a PSA to all the men who have been in her DM asking for a relationship.

“I no dey do married men because I’m very dominating! Being a single mother no mean say we no get choice oh! I get money, I get plenty investment, young and beautiful.”

She added that she would go on to marry her second white husband who will be rich and single.”

