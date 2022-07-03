I never asked Christians to buy guns – Adeboye beats retreat

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that he never asked the Christian faithful to purchase guns to defend themselves amid rising insecurity in the country.

“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns: You didn’t hear that from me,” Adeboye made this remark in the RCCG’s thanksgiving service on Sunday.

This comes off an earlier statement with regards to the killing in Owo where suspected terrorists invaded Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, OwaLuwa killing over 40 worshippers and injuring several others.

Adrboye would go on to say “Let the devil try any nonsense. From now on, it’s going to be fire for fire.”

Speaking in his sermon, the octagenarian made the clarification on his earlier communication.

“Now there are one or two things that were said during the Holy Ghost service, was that I believe some people might want to misrepresent,” he said

“You don’t need guns, Samson never bought an AK-47, he fought with the jawbone of an ass.”

“So don’t go and buy guns, in any case, they won’t give you permission.”

However, Adeboye mentioned that the church was ready to deter unwanted visitors from gaining access to its premises

“So don’t buy guns, we don’t want to kill anyone right? we just want to make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches”

