I Never Ask for What I Can’t Buy Myself ~ Toke Makinwa Talks on Receiving Gifts

Toke Makinwa was a guest on the new episode of Tea with Taypod hosted by her dear friend, Taymesan where she shared some interesting deets about her life.

The media personality, actress, business mogul and baby girl for life responded that “I’m the Christmas present” when asked about the best and worst gift she’s ever given anyone for Christmas.

On receiving gifts, Toke shared that she had gotten quite a number of good gifts from folks including Birkin, jewelry and huge sums of money.

When Taymesan asks how she gets such expensive presents, she responded that she asks for them. The worst that can happen is the person will refuse her and she’ll move on from it but she was quick to point out that she never asks for things she can’t afford herself so that of the person tries to act a type of way, her personal shopper can hav the items at her doorstep no less.

Watch snippet of the interesting interview below.

