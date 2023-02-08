Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“I Made Being Nigerian Cool,” Kiddwaya Declares

Celebrity

Kiddwaya had alluded to himself the great honour of making being Nigerian cool.

The billionaire heir and former reality TV star, disclosed this during a recent interview with Savvy Media.

Kiddwaya noted that Nigeria wouldn’t have been as famous as it is on the global scale of not for the likes of him.

Hwe said: “Not only have I made my father more famous but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous.

“This is the best time to be in the Nigeria entertainment industry and I’m one of the reasons why it’s cool to be us!

“I know some people will cry about the statement I just made, but I’m one of the few people who has had the pleasure of working with established institutions in the western world such as BBC, Channel 4/5, The Times, The sun, and of course the Hollywood giant Brian Cox, etc.

“I continue to rep Africa and Nigeria! Carrying the flag for my nation. I also put Benue, my beautiful state on the map! I did that when I was on BBN so if you don’t agree with my statement then you can cry today, cry tomorrow and cry forever. Period!”

Latest

Celebrity

Husband Celebrates Omotola Jalade on 45th Birthday

0
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was a year older on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Movies

Uche Jombo Drops Teaser for New Film, ‘Onyeegwu’

0
Uche Jombo had dropped the first teaser for hr brand new cinematic offering, 'Onyeegwu'.
Celebrity

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

0
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Celebrity

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

0
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Husband Celebrates Omotola Jalade on 45th Birthday

0
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was a year older on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Movies

Uche Jombo Drops Teaser for New Film, ‘Onyeegwu’

0
Uche Jombo had dropped the first teaser for hr brand new cinematic offering, 'Onyeegwu'.
Celebrity

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

0
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Celebrity

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

0
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.
Celebrity

Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

0
Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Husband Celebrates Omotola Jalade on 45th Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was a year older on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Read more

Uche Jombo Drops Teaser for New Film, ‘Onyeegwu’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uche Jombo had dropped the first teaser for hr brand new cinematic offering, 'Onyeegwu'.
Read more

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: