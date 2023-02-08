“I Made Being Nigerian Cool,” Kiddwaya Declares

Kiddwaya had alluded to himself the great honour of making being Nigerian cool.

The billionaire heir and former reality TV star, disclosed this during a recent interview with Savvy Media.

Kiddwaya noted that Nigeria wouldn’t have been as famous as it is on the global scale of not for the likes of him.

Hwe said: “Not only have I made my father more famous but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous.

“This is the best time to be in the Nigeria entertainment industry and I’m one of the reasons why it’s cool to be us!

“I know some people will cry about the statement I just made, but I’m one of the few people who has had the pleasure of working with established institutions in the western world such as BBC, Channel 4/5, The Times, The sun, and of course the Hollywood giant Brian Cox, etc.

“I continue to rep Africa and Nigeria! Carrying the flag for my nation. I also put Benue, my beautiful state on the map! I did that when I was on BBN so if you don’t agree with my statement then you can cry today, cry tomorrow and cry forever. Period!”

