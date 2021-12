Sophia Momodu is loving seeing huge butts everywhere she turns to in the city of Lagos.

The fashion entrepreneur who shares a daughter with singer and label boss, Davido, marveled at the sizes she sees daily, adding that it seems like only a few women are yet to go under the knife.

Sophia Momodu wrote,

“Omo e remain like 7 of us weh never give them Kim K level for this Lagos o. Everywhere I turn butts love it.”

