‘I look forward to working together’ – UK’s Sunak hails Tinubu

Politics

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on the heels of the just concluded presidential election.

Both the UK and Nigeria share a longstanding relationship that has withstood the latter’s over-62-year independence from the former.

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria. The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong,” Sunak tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner in the early hours of Wednesday morning, though the opposition parties have rejected the result, citing irregularities.

