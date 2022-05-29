‘I look forward to being your opponent’ – Tinubu reacts to Atiku’s PDP victory

Bola Tinubu, Presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar over his victory at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday.

Atiku won the presidential ticket of the PDP with the highest votes, defeating Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki and other presidential aspirants.

Reacting, Tinubu hoped to be Atiku’s opponent if he emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

“I welcome the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary.

“I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming 2023 election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country,” he said.

The APC national leader also commended the PDP for a peaceful primary.

Tinubu said, “As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue-based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our nation and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Nigerians are yet to forget the national ruin and mismanagement of our country for sixteen years by successive PDP administration and this bad memory will dog the campaign of the PDP candidate.”

