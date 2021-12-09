I Just Want to Have Sex and Sleep ~ Kizz Daniel Says Following “Cabal” Brouhaha

Kizz Daniel is tired and just wants to blow off some steam and have a goodnight rest afterwards following all he has seen.

The singer whose jugular was left exposed and attacked after an earlier statement he made likening the music industry to a cabal, has revealed he just wants to have sex and sleep.

Kizz Daniel was dragged, washed and hung out to dry on the streets of social media after folks came for him for making such statement as the above.

One of such persons was media personality, Dadaboi Ehiz who insisted that the “Late” crooner is his own headache as no one in the industry regards him.

Kizz does deserve the long hours of sleep and some R&R following the day he had on Wednesday and we hope he got it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...