Popular gospel musician, Bouqui has revealed that she has not had sex for close to 10 years. She made this known via her Instagram page.

Read what she reportedly wrote below:

“I haven’t kissed or had sex for almost a decade, sigh. To celebrate this milestone, I’m dropping my 1st book detailing my journey up to my celibacy on my birthday: 18th. My Naked part is about Sex, Love and Lessons Learned. The struggles of a single woman in her 40’s. This is the cover.”

