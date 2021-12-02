I Have it All at 27, Ka3na Jones Says as She Shows Off Fresh Roses from Hubby

The year is winding down with about 29 days to go and Ka3na Jones cannot help but count her blessings.

The reality TV star y and entrepreneur took stock of her list of achievements in 2021 and noted that the year is indeed ending well for her.

The mother of one is married to a Brit, Mr Jones has joined her husband in London with the couple’s daughter and quite the romantic, her husband showered her with fresh red roses on their arrival.

Regarding her achievements at 27, Ka3na Jones wrote,

“That time of the year when I stay grateful for it all. I have it all @27 and I’m i super grateful. A real man that loves me, a beautiful daughter, a company, fame, chains of properties. 2021 ending well.”

