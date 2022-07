Mercy Eke is causing concern for some of her fans after dropping a rather disturbing tweet on her timeline.

The Big Brother Naija S4 winner and entrepreneur shared that she hates her life on Twitter.

In her tweet, Mercy Eke had first pointed out that money does not bring happiness, before going on about the part of hating this life.

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life,” she had tweeted.

Money is not happiness, I hate this life 😡 — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) July 2, 2022

