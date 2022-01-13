I Grew Up Hating My Mother, Dorcas Shola Fapson Confesses

Dorcas Shola Fapson has confessed that she had a difficult relationship with her late mother while growing up.

The actress and disc jockey made the admission during the new episode of Tea with Taypod hosted by actor, Temisan.

During the interview, Dorcas confessed to hating her mother growing up, stating that she left them back in the UK when she was only 2-year-old however, it wasn’t quite that simple.

The actress shared that after her parents got married they had moved to the UK but her mum got deported because she didn’t have her immigration papers.

From then on, they lost contact with her as her father made sure to keep them away from her completely, making them she abandoned them.

Growing up, she didn’t understand the circumstances behind her mum not being together with them and grew up hating her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...