Sunday, February 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

I Get Baby Face, I Come Get Money, Tiwa Savage Says as She Extols Her Virtues

Tiwa Savage is patting herself of the back of no one will do so for her and we can’t help but agree.

The singer who clocked 42 years old on Saturday February 5, took to Instagram to extol her many virtues and psyche herself up.

Sharing a really cute photo of herself, Savage noted that she looked way younger than her age in that photo and went on to list a number of attributes that make her a “hawtie”.

“Ok even me sef I agree say I no look my age for this pic. I get baby face, I come sexy, get talent, good heart, come get money again ahn ahn,” she said.

