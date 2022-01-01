I Found My Soul After My Ass Shots ~ Cardi B Says After BBL Debate

Cardi B had quite the day with Twitter users, going back and forth on the topic of a Brazilian Butt Lift aka BBL.

The rapper had replied to a tweet by a user on the microblogging app who had posed the question; “Teeth before BBL?

Cardi B’s reply that men will pay attention to a woman with a great body before one with a great smile, adding that a BBL procedure was an investment for your teeth (veneers are more expensive than BBL) has triggered a debate.

Some Twitter users had dragged the Diamond certified rapper for insinuating that women get surgeries because of men.

In her defense, the mother of two has noted that Twitter is different Deon real life and women actually do this maths when considering a procedure. She went further to say that it wasn’t a debate between natural bodies and BBL because is the way she was being jumped on that thread.



When another Twitter user stated that life should be about soul searching and finding oneself rather than the irrelevant topic of BBL, Cardi has the epic response;

“I found my soul after my ass shots.”

