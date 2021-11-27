I Felt I Had Failed in Life ~ Adunni Ade Speaks on Pregnancy Outside Wedlock

Adunni Ade went on a long trip down memory lane as she reminsced on her journey.

The actress and producer whose new movie, ‘Soole’ is out in cinemas shared what life felt like when she got pregnant with her first child outside wedlock.

The mother of two revealed that she was a senior in college when she got pregnant and upon finding out, her father was sorely disappointed and cut off all financial aid to her.

Aduuni Ade said it felt like the world had caved in and she had failed in life because her hero was disappointed in her.

She added that she had to work multiple jobs to cater for herself and her child and vowed to be the best mother ever.

Four years later, she was pregnant with her second son, who was also conceived outside wedlock. She shared that with the birth of her second child , she learnt to live unapologetically.

All that she is and will ever be, she dedicated to her children who give her reasons to continue to press forward everyday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...