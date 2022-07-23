Saturday, July 23, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

“I Feel Used,” Timi Dakolo Exclaims During Trip to Store

Timi Dakolo is currently in the United Kingdom with the rest of his family but it seems like he might be ready to head back to Nigeria.

The singer who surprised his wife and kids by showing up at the family’s home in the UK during the week, has complained that he feels used.

Dakolo shared a photo of himself at the grocery store, pushing a shopping cart and lamented that he didn’t understand how he got there.

He said he had been told they were going for a stroll and next thing, he’s pushing a trolley and swiping his card. He added that he feels used.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: