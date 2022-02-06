I doubt if Jonathan is still a member of PDP – Sule Lamido

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State says he doubts whether ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is still a member of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jonathan, a card-carrying member of the PDP since 1999, has been absent at major activities of the party in recent times, including the convention of the PDP where Senator Iyoricha Ayu was elected National Chairman.

As a sitting president, Jonathan lost his reelection bid to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are however reports that the ruling APC is considering fielding him as its presidential candidate in 2023.

Jonathan has been paying frequent visits to Buhari at Aso Rock, holding private discussions.

The hobnobbing of the duo and Jonathan’s hosting of APC leaders at his residence had led to a public exchange between PDP leaders and those of the ruling party.

In a BBC interview where Lamido was asked if Jonathan is still a member of the PDP, the former governor said, “I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”

Lamido also opened up on the recent visit of PDP leaders to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying they were there to discuss ways of find a lasting solutions to the problems of the country.

He said, “Since the coming of Buhari’s administration Nigeria has not been itself as all the foundations for development laid down by PDP are all destroyed by this government.

“We have no peace, no unity, no integrity, no trust and there is abject poverty and we want to change these things. So that is why we decided to go and meet Obasanjo and we did so. We spent at least two hours discussing with him.”

