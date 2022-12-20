Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I don’t wrestle with pigs – Tinubu taunts Atiku, Obi

Politics

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has taunted his fellow presidential candidates, saying he does not wrestle with pigs.

Tinubu, at a town hall meeting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and others do not have the kind of experience he possesses to rule the nation.

According to him, other presidential candidates have resorted to insults and abuses to detract him, divert his attention and wrestle with him.

Though he described himself as a wrestler, the former Lagos State governor maintained that he would not wrestle with the pig.

“No other person is running like me. They have no facts, they have no experience. They have no track record. They have no degree of honesty. They can’t keep their promises. They resort to insults and abuses to detract. No, it doesn’t catch me; to divert, I say no, I’m from Tinubu square; to wrestle, I’m a wrestler, but I don’t wrestle with the pig,” Tinubu stated.

According to him, his concern for being in the 2023 race is the development of Nigeria.

He expressed worry that the nation had not progressed the way it ought to since 60 years ago, stressing that the task of moving Nigeria forward must be achieved in 2023.

“My concern is the development of Nigeria. This a talented country, God blessed this country. In the past 60 years, we are yet to make the necessary progress we ought to have made. Telling the past stories is gone with the wind; moving Nigeria forward is a task that must be done,” he stated.

Latest

Sports

Ronaldo having a ‘hard time’ after Messi wins World Cup

0
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is “having a hard time”...
Politics

Senate confirms Onochie, 12 others for NDDC Board

0
Despite widespread criticisms trailing her nomination, the Senate on...
News

BREAKING: Taliban closes universities to women

0
The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for...
Lifestyle

International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Leads

0
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" tops...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Ronaldo having a ‘hard time’ after Messi wins World Cup

0
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is “having a hard time”...
Politics

Senate confirms Onochie, 12 others for NDDC Board

0
Despite widespread criticisms trailing her nomination, the Senate on...
News

BREAKING: Taliban closes universities to women

0
The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for...
Lifestyle

International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Leads

0
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" tops...
Lifestyle

Messi’s World Cup winning photo beats egg to set Instagram record

0
Lionel Messi’s online supporters have won the war they...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Ronaldo having a ‘hard time’ after Messi wins World Cup

Emmanuel Offor -
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is “having a hard time” accepting Argentina’s World Cup glory and the lack of interest of top clubs in him. Marca...
Read more

Senate confirms Onochie, 12 others for NDDC Board

Emmanuel Offor -
Despite widespread criticisms trailing her nomination, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the president’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi-Onochie as...
Read more

BREAKING: Taliban closes universities to women

Emmanuel Offor -
The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for women in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the higher education minister. The minister says the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: