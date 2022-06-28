“I Don’t Want to Die,” Chacha Eke Faani Says as She Announces Her Marriage is Over

Chacha Eke Faani has announced that she is walking out of her marriage of over 9 years yet again.

The actress and mother of four took to her Instagram page to send a SOS, stating that she was done pretending and living a lie.

Chacha shared that she doesn’t want to die or go inexplicably missing before she ups and goes. She added that true to previous speculation, there have been trouble in her perceived paradise, hence for the second time in two years, she’s coming out to boldly announce that marriage to movie producer, Austin Faani is over.

Chacha Eke went on to say that her lawyers, the police force and welfare department have recorded testimonials of her on tape, which is to be released to newspapers and media outlets in case she suddenly becomes incommunicado

Recall that two years ago, the actress took to instagram to allege abuse and announce that she was done with her marriage. She however changed the story, blaming her actions on a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

