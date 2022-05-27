I don’t need to be like Ronaldo to rule Nigeria – Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos State and one of the leading aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that to lead the country as President, he does not need the strength of a wrestler or a Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tinubu, who was reacting to speculations over his health status, disclosed that all that is required for him if elected as president are ideas.

The presidential hopeful disclosed this on Thursday while meeting with delegates of the party in Ondo State at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, ahead of the presidential primaries of APC.

He maintained that he is not in the race for the money but for the betterment of the country and the people.

During the visit to the state, Tinubu emphasised that he remained the only one and best among the aspirants to lead the party to victory in 2023.

According to Tinubu, what Nigeria has been lacking is a spirit of unity and a sense of hope, both of which he claims he can restore.

“When they talk about my health, I tell them, I’m not looking for a wrestling job, I don’t want to beat Ronaldo. I’m a better thinker and a better doer.

“I want the delegates to distinguish us and separate us like a dip of kerosene on top of water.

“My running is not because I need pockets of money, that was past. It is the love of the country, my people, commitment to development, giving value to education and better future for our children.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...