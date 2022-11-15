‘I don’t have your time’ – Obi replies Soludo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stated he has no time to reply or pay attention to Anambra Governor Charles Soludo who unleashed a vicious attack on him Monday.

Rather, he said he is preoccupied with convincing voters a new Nigeria is possible through rigorous campaigns.

He spoke on Tuesday through the spokesperson of The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ndi Kato.

Obi was reacting to a lengthy article by Soludo who declared the LP candidate cannot win the 2023 presidency.

He said the Governor is desperate for the limelight, a desire he is not willing to meet.

Kato explained that rather than dissipate energy responding to the falacies contained in Soludo’s article, Obi remains focused on galvanizing support for the task of redeeming Nigeria from the precipice.

According to her: “We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.”

