“I Don’t Have Friends That Want to Die Young,” Nengi Hampson Says in Response to Relationship Question

It looks like Nengi Hampson is quite the jealous lover given her answer to an online question about friendships and romantic relationships.

The influencer and BBNaija alum posted an interesting question on her Snapchat account and provided her own answer to such situation.

The question asked had been, “Girls can u allow ur friend to sit on it boyfriends lap?”. Her answer had been “I don’t have friends that wants (sic) to die young, all of them came to this life wit (sic) long life and prosperity.”

