I don’t care about Ronaldo’s reputation – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has issued a stern warning to Cristiano Ronaldo that his reputation can only be judged on his performance on the field of play.

The Portuguese icon has been dropped from Ten Hag’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

The 37-year-old spent Friday training alone with fitness coaches at Carrington.

Ten Hag will speak with Ronaldo before deciding whether he can rejoin the first team on Monday.

However, the Dutchman has said the player could face a harsh reaction from supporters when he makes his comeback if they feel he has disrespected the club.

“He has to be aware that you get justified [judged] by the moment and how you are acting today.

“In top sport, it is about today – it is not about age or reputation. When you have a top sport, you get justified and judged by the moment and how you act.

“That is normal. Everyone has to be aware of it and not just Cristiano. We have to be aware of it as a team, a manager and a club,” Ten Hag said at a news conference on Friday.

